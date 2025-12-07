Директория на компаниите
Kepler Communications
Kepler Communications Хардуерен инженер Заплати

Медианният пакет за възнаграждение на Хардуерен инженер in Canada в Kepler Communications възлиза на CA$149K на year. Вижте разбивката на основната заплата, акциите и бонусите в пакетите за общо възнаграждение на Kepler Communications. Последна актуализация: 12/7/2025

Средна заплата
company icon
Kepler Communications
Hardware Engineer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Общо годишно
$109K
Ниво
3
Основна
$109K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Години в компанията
5-10 Години
Години опит
5-10 Години
Какви са кариерните нива в Kepler Communications?
Последни подадени заплати
Няма намерени заплати
Допринеси

ЧЗВ

Най-високоплатеният пакет за Хардуерен инженер в Kepler Communications in Canada е с годишно общо възнаграждение от CA$216,529. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Kepler Communications за позицията Хардуерен инженер in Canada е CA$135,863.

Други ресурси

