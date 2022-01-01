Директория на компаниите
Joby Aviation
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания

Joby Aviation Заплати

Заплатата в Joby Aviation варира от $109,450 общо възнаграждение годишно за Рекрутър в долния край до $308,450 за Програмен мениджър в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Joby Aviation. Последно актуализирано: 11/26/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Софтуерен инженер
Median $175K

Софтуерен инженер по осигуряване на качеството (QA)

Механичен инженер
Median $175K
Хардуерен инженер
Median $155K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Авиокосмически инженер
$298K
Специалист по данни
$220K
Електроинженер
$127K
Маркетинг
$255K
Лекар
$131K
Продуктов дизайнер
$199K
Програмен мениджър
$308K
Рекрутър
$109K
Анализатор по киберсигурност
$109K
Мениджър на технически програми
$152K
Липсва вашата длъжност?

Търсете всички заплати в нашата страница за възнаграждения или добавете вашата заплата за да помогнете за отключването на страницата.


ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Joby Aviation е Програмен мениджър at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $308,450. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Joby Aviation е $175,000.

Препоръчани работни места

    Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за Joby Aviation

Свързани компании

  • Teradata
  • Root Insurance
  • KBR
  • ManTech
  • Delta Air Lines
  • Вижте всички компании ➜

Други ресурси

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/joby-aviation/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.