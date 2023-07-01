Директория на компаниите
Invento Robotics
    • За

    This company creates robots for seniors with cognitive issues, offering safety and companionship services. The robots act as avatars for remote nurses, reducing mental care costs by up to 90% and helping seniors age in place. The platform also allows third-party age tech services to enhance seniors' quality of life. Features include fall detection, companionship tools, physiotherapy, medicine reminders, personalized content, games, and connections with loved ones. They also build service robots for banks, malls, and events. Their flagship product, Mitra, has offline speech recognition, face recognition, and indoor navigation abilities.

    https://invento.health
    Уебсайт
    2016
    Година на основаване
    31
    Брой служители
    $1M-$10M
    Прогнозирани приходи
    Централа

