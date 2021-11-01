Директория на компаниите
Intelligent Medical Objects
Intelligent Medical Objects Заплати

Заплатата в Intelligent Medical Objects варира от $82,159 общо възнаграждение годишно за Бизнес анализатор в долния край до $304,470 за Мениджър на продуктовия дизайн в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Intelligent Medical Objects. Последно актуализирано: 11/24/2025

Софтуерен инженер
Median $98K
Бизнес анализатор
$82.2K
Специалист по данни
$140K

Мениджър на продуктовия дизайн
$304K
Продуктов мениджър
$180K
ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Intelligent Medical Objects е Мениджър на продуктовия дизайн at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $304,470. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Intelligent Medical Objects е $140,140.

