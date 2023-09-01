Директория на компаниите
Intellect Design Arena
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания

Intellect Design Arena Заплати

Заплатата в Intellect Design Arena варира от $8,476 общо възнаграждение годишно за Технически писател в долния край до $38,311 за Специалист по данни в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Intellect Design Arena. Последно актуализирано: 11/24/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Софтуерен инженер
Median $9.2K
Специалист по данни
Median $38.3K
Маркетинг
$20.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
67 30
Продуктов мениджър
$36.1K
Технически писател
$8.5K
Липсва вашата длъжност?

Търсете всички заплати в нашата страница за възнаграждения или добавете вашата заплата за да помогнете за отключването на страницата.


ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Intellect Design Arena е Специалист по данни с годишно общо възнаграждение от $38,311. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Intellect Design Arena е $20,422.

Препоръчани работни места

    Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за Intellect Design Arena

Свързани компании

  • Snap
  • PayPal
  • LinkedIn
  • Roblox
  • Intuit
  • Вижте всички компании ➜

Други ресурси

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/intellect-design-arena/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.