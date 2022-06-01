Директория на компаниите
iMerit Technology
iMerit Technology Заплати

Заплатата в iMerit Technology варира от $11,651 общо възнаграждение годишно за Софтуерен инженер в долния край до $94,525 за Проектен мениджър в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на iMerit Technology. Последно актуализирано: 11/25/2025

Продуктов мениджър
$45.7K
Проектен мениджър
$94.5K
Софтуерен инженер
$11.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Липсва вашата длъжност?

Търсете всички заплати в нашата страница за възнаграждения или добавете вашата заплата за да помогнете за отключването на страницата.


ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в iMerit Technology е Проектен мениджър at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $94,525. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в iMerit Technology е $45,685.

Други ресурси

