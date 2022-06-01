Директория на компаниите
iMerit Technology
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания
Топ прозрения
  • Споделете нещо уникално за iMerit Technology, което може да помогне на други (напр. съвети за интервю, избор на екипи, уникална култура и т.н.).
    • За нас

    iMerit is a global data labeling company offering end-to-end, high quality data annotation–across computer vision, natural language processing and content services–that powers machine learning and artificial intelligence programs for its customers. Employing 4,000 data annotation experts worldwide, iMerit serves Fortune 500 companies across industries including agriculture, autonomous vehicles, commerce, geospatial, government, financial services, insurance, medical and technology. In February 2020, iMerit raised $20M in Series B funding, led by CDC Group with participation from existing investors.

    http://www.imerit.net
    Уебсайт
    2012
    Година на основаване
    5,500
    Брой служители
    $1B-$10B
    Прогнозни приходи
    Централа

    Получавайте верифицирани заплати във вашата пощенска кутия

    Абонирайте се за верифицирани оферти.Ще получавате подробна разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

    Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и Google Политика за поверителност и Условия за ползване се прилагат.

    Препоръчани работни места

      Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за iMerit Technology

    Свързани компании

    • Flipkart
    • Lyft
    • DoorDash
    • Roblox
    • SoFi
    • Вижте всички компании ➜

    Други ресурси