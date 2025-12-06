Директория на компаниите
IHS Markit
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Заплати
  • Мениджър на технически програми

  • Всички заплати в Мениджър на технически програми

IHS Markit Мениджър на технически програми Заплати

Медианният пакет за възнаграждение на Мениджър на технически програми in United States в IHS Markit възлиза на $37.9K на year. Вижте разбивката на основната заплата, акциите и бонусите в пакетите за общо възнаграждение на IHS Markit. Последна актуализация: 12/6/2025

Средна заплата
company icon
IHS Markit
Technical Program Manager
Gurgaon, HR, India
Общо годишно
$37.9K
Ниво
10
Основна
$36.1K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$1.8K
Години в компанията
3 Години
Години опит
8 Години
Какви са кариерните нива в IHS Markit?
Последни подадени заплати
ДобавиДобави възнаграждениеДобави възнаграждение

Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Ниво

Етикет

Години опит

Общо / В компанията

Обща компенсация

Основна | Акции (год.) | Бонус
Няма намерени заплати
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Експорт на данниВижте свободните позиции

Допринеси

Получавайте верифицирани заплати във вашата пощенска кутия

Абонирайте се за верифицирани Мениджър на технически програми оферти.Ще получавате подробна разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и Google Политика за поверителност и Условия за ползване се прилагат.

ЧЗВ

Най-високоплатеният пакет за Мениджър на технически програми в IHS Markit in United States е с годишно общо възнаграждение от $111,000. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в IHS Markit за позицията Мениджър на технически програми in United States е $111,000.

Препоръчани работни места

    Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за IHS Markit

Свързани компании

  • Leidos
  • EQ
  • AVEVA
  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • Вижте всички компании ➜

Други ресурси

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ihs-markit/salaries/technical-program-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.