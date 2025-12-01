Директория на компаниите
Медианният пакет за възнаграждение на Софтуерен инженер in Canada в IGM Financial възлиза на CA$72.5K на year. Вижте разбивката на основната заплата, акциите и бонусите в пакетите за общо възнаграждение на IGM Financial. Последна актуализация: 12/1/2025

Средна заплата
company icon
IGM Financial
Software Engineer
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Общо годишно
$52.3K
Ниво
-
Основна
$52.3K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Години в компанията
0 Години
Години опит
1 Година
Допринеси

Допринеси

ЧЗВ

Най-високоплатеният пакет за Софтуерен инженер в IGM Financial in Canada е с годишно общо възнаграждение от CA$87,086. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в IGM Financial за позицията Софтуерен инженер in Canada е CA$69,314.

Други ресурси

