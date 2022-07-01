Директория на компаниите
IDMWORKS
    • За нас

    IDMWORKS is an expert-level Identity and Access Management consultancy having successfully driven 2500+ IAM projects since 2004. IDMWORKS has been recognized for their leadership in security by Gartner and their consultants are true domain experts as recognized by their peers, customers, and partners. In addition to Identity and Access Management consulting, IDMWORKS provides Custom Application Development and Managed Services, including mobile application monitoring capabilities. IDMWORKS is headquartered in sunny Miami, Florida

    http://www.idmworks.com
    Уебсайт
    2004
    Година на основаване
    150
    Брой служители
    $10M-$50M
    Прогнозни приходи
    Централа

