Директория на компаниите
IDEX
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания

IDEX Заплати

Заплатата в IDEX варира от $54,707 общо възнаграждение годишно за Механичен инженер в долния край до $332,000 за Продуктов мениджър в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на IDEX. Последно актуализирано: 11/24/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Продуктов мениджър
Median $332K
Човешки ресурси
$120K
Механичен инженер
$54.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
67 30
Липсва вашата длъжност?

Търсете всички заплати в нашата страница за възнаграждения или добавете вашата заплата за да помогнете за отключването на страницата.


ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в IDEX е Продуктов мениджър с годишно общо възнаграждение от $332,000. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в IDEX е $119,749.

Препоръчани работни места

    Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за IDEX

Свързани компании

  • Uber
  • Snap
  • Netflix
  • PayPal
  • SoFi
  • Вижте всички компании ➜

Други ресурси

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/idex/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.