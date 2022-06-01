Директория на компаниите
HomeLight
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания
Топ прозрения
  • Споделете нещо уникално за HomeLight, което може да помогне на други (напр. съвети за интервю, избор на екипи, уникална култура и т.н.).
    • За нас

    Hi, we’re HomeLight. We’re building the future of real estate — today. HomeLight is the essential technology platform used by hundreds of thousands of homebuyers and sellers to partner with top real estate agents and win at any step of the real estate journey — whether that’s finding a top agent, securing a competitive mortgage, or ensuring on-time, easy close. Every year, we facilitate billions of dollars of real estate on our platform. HomeLight empowers people to achieve better outcomes during one of life’s most important events: buying or selling their home. Our vision is a world where every real estate transaction is simple, certain, and satisfying.

    http://homelight.com
    Уебсайт
    2012
    Година на основаване
    640
    Брой служители
    $50M-$100M
    Прогнозни приходи
    Централа

    Получавайте верифицирани заплати във вашата пощенска кутия

    Абонирайте се за верифицирани оферти.Ще получавате подробна разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

    Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и Google Политика за поверителност и Условия за ползване се прилагат.

    Препоръчани работни места

      Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за HomeLight

    Свързани компании

    • Rhino
    • Move
    • Zumper
    • StockX
    • HouseCanary
    • Вижте всички компании ➜

    Други ресурси