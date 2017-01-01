Директория на компаниите
Hero Electro
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания
Топ прозрения
  • Споделете нещо уникално за Hero Electro, което може да помогне на други (напр. съвети за интервю, избор на екипи, уникална култура и т.н.).
    • За нас

    At Hero Lectro, we work non-stop to revolutionize mobility and short-distance commute in India, to give everyone a chance at a healthier and greener life. Our aim is to design products that suits your needs and matches your style. We intend to revolutionise the personal transportation industry by making e-cycles which are fun, environment-friendly and ideal way to stay fit and happy. With cool features and stunning designs, we want our e-cycles to transform people’s lives. Be prepared, the revolution has just started. We have a long journey ahead. Let’s e-cycle!

    heroelectro.com
    Уебсайт

    Получавайте верифицирани заплати във вашата пощенска кутия

    Абонирайте се за верифицирани оферти.Ще получавате подробна разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

    Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и Google Политика за поверителност и Условия за ползване се прилагат.

    Препоръчани работни места

      Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за Hero Electro

    Свързани компании

    • DoorDash
    • Snap
    • Roblox
    • Uber
    • Apple
    • Вижте всички компании ➜

    Други ресурси