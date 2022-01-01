Директория на компаниите
Health Catalyst
Health Catalyst Заплати

Заплатата в Health Catalyst варира от $63,680 общо възнаграждение годишно за Мениджър на технически програми в долния край до $182,000 за Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Health Catalyst. Последно актуализирано: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Софтуерен инженер
Median $128K
Продуктов мениджър
Median $143K
Специалист по данни
Median $126K

Бизнес анализатор
$83.6K
Информационен технолог (ИТ)
$82.3K
Маркетинг
$108K
Проектен мениджър
Median $120K
Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство
Median $182K
Мениджър на технически програми
$63.7K
ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Health Catalyst е Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство с годишно общо възнаграждение от $182,000. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Health Catalyst е $120,000.

