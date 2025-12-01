Директория на компаниите
Медианният пакет за възнаграждение на Продуктов мениджър in United States в Hagerty възлиза на $172K на year. Вижте разбивката на основната заплата, акциите и бонусите в пакетите за общо възнаграждение на Hagerty. Последна актуализация: 12/1/2025

Средна заплата
company icon
Hagerty
Senior Product Manager
hidden
Общо годишно
$172K
Ниво
hidden
Основна
$158K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$14K
Години в компанията
0-1 Години
Години опит
5-10 Години
Какви са кариерните нива в Hagerty?
Последни подадени заплати
Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Ниво

Етикет

Години опит

Общо / В компанията

Обща компенсация

Основна | Акции (год.) | Бонус
Няма намерени заплати
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
ЧЗВ

Най-високоплатеният пакет за Продуктов мениджър в Hagerty in United States е с годишно общо възнаграждение от $281,000. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Hagerty за позицията Продуктов мениджър in United States е $166,000.

