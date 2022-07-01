Директория на компаниите
Gorgias
Gorgias Заплати

Заплатата в Gorgias варира от $92,063 общо възнаграждение годишно за Успех на клиентите in France в долния край до $199,000 за Маркетинг in United States в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Gorgias. Последно актуализирано: 11/23/2025

Софтуерен инженер
Median $115K
Главен на персонала
$197K
Успех на клиентите
$92.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Маркетинг
$199K
Мениджър на партньори
$132K
Продуктов дизайнер
$135K
Продуктов мениджър
$113K
Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство
$128K
ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Gorgias е Маркетинг at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $199,000. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Gorgias е $130,072.

