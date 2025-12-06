Медианният пакет за възнаграждение на Софтуерен инженер in Germany в Getsafe възлиза на €89.2K на year. Вижте разбивката на основната заплата, акциите и бонусите в пакетите за общо възнаграждение на Getsafe. Последна актуализация: 12/6/2025
Компания
Ниво
Години опит
Обща компенсация
|Няма намерени заплати
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/getsafe/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.