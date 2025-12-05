Директория на компаниите
Garmin
  • Заплати
  • Механичен инженер

  • Всички заплати в Механичен инженер

Garmin Механичен инженер Заплати

Медианният пакет за възнаграждение на Механичен инженер in United States в Garmin възлиза на $95K на year. Вижте разбивката на основната заплата, акциите и бонусите в пакетите за общо възнаграждение на Garmin. Последна актуализация: 12/5/2025

Средна заплата
company icon
Garmin
Mechanical Engineer
Olathe, KS
Общо годишно
$95K
Ниво
L2
Основна
$95K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Години в компанията
4 Години
Години опит
4 Години
Какви са кариерните нива в Garmin?
Последни подадени заплати
Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Ниво

Етикет

Години опит

Общо / В компанията

Обща компенсация

Основна | Акции (год.) | Бонус
Няма намерени заплати
Допринеси

ЧЗВ

Най-високоплатеният пакет за Механичен инженер в Garmin in United States е с годишно общо възнаграждение от $111,500. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Garmin за позицията Механичен инженер in United States е $95,000.

Други ресурси

