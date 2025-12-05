Директория на компаниите
Fictiv
Fictiv Мениджър на технически програми Заплати

Медианният пакет за възнаграждение на Мениджър на технически програми in United States в Fictiv възлиза на $110K на year. Вижте разбивката на основната заплата, акциите и бонусите в пакетите за общо възнаграждение на Fictiv. Последна актуализация: 12/5/2025

Средна заплата
Fictiv
Technical Project Manager
Los Angeles, CA
Общо годишно
$110K
Ниво
Senior
Основна
$110K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Години в компанията
1 Година
Години опит
4 Години
Какви са кариерните нива в Fictiv?
Последни подадени заплати
ЧЗВ

Най-високоплатеният пакет за Мениджър на технически програми в Fictiv in United States е с годишно общо възнаграждение от $166,720. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Fictiv за позицията Мениджър на технически програми in United States е $110,000.

