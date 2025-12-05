Директория на компаниите
Fast Retailing
Медианният пакет за възнаграждение на Софтуерен инженер in Japan в Fast Retailing възлиза на ¥6.87M на year. Вижте разбивката на основната заплата, акциите и бонусите в пакетите за общо възнаграждение на Fast Retailing. Последна актуализация: 12/5/2025

Средна заплата
company icon
Fast Retailing
Software Engineer
Tokyo, TY, Japan
Общо годишно
$46K
Ниво
S2
Основна
$46K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Години в компанията
1 Година
Години опит
3 Години
Последни подадени заплати
Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Ниво

Етикет

Години опит

Общо / В компанията

Обща компенсация

Основна | Акции (год.) | Бонус
Няма намерени заплати
ЧЗВ

Най-високоплатеният пакет за Софтуерен инженер в Fast Retailing in Japan е с годишно общо възнаграждение от ¥11,301,997. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Fast Retailing за позицията Софтуерен инженер in Japan е ¥6,821,513.

