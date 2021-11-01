Директория на компаниите
Epirus
Epirus Заплати

Заплатата в Epirus варира от $100,980 общо възнаграждение годишно за Механичен инженер в долния край до $182,156 за Проектен мениджър в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Epirus. Последно актуализирано: 11/23/2025

Софтуерен инженер
Median $137K
Механичен инженер
$101K
Продуктов дизайнер
$151K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

66 29
66 29
Проектен мениджър
$182K
Липсва вашата длъжност?

Търсете всички заплати в нашата страница за възнаграждения или добавете вашата заплата за да помогнете за отключването на страницата.


ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Epirus е Проектен мениджър at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $182,156. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Epirus е $143,875.

