Директория на компаниите
Emerson
Emerson Заплати

Заплатата в Emerson варира от $3,633 общо възнаграждение годишно за Човешки ресурси в долния край до $180,000 за Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Emerson. Последно актуализирано: 11/17/2025

Софтуерен инженер
Median $105K

Full-Stack софтуерен инженер

Продуктов мениджър
Median $130K
Хардуерен инженер
Median $95K

Механичен инженер
Median $107K
Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство
Median $180K
Продажби
Median $83K
Счетоводител
$58.3K
Бизнес анализатор
$5.1K
Бизнес развитие
$112K
Инженер по управление
$113K
Обслужване на клиенти
$17.9K
Мениджър на науката за данни
$47.9K
Специалист по данни
$8.3K
Електроинженер
$132K
Финансов анализатор
$34.6K
Човешки ресурси
$3.6K
Информационен технолог (ИТ)
$20.1K
Маркетинг
$125K
Програмен мениджър
$171K
Проектен мениджър
$113K
Анализатор по киберсигурност
$30.9K
Архитект на решения
$104K
Мениджър на технически програми
$160K
Липсва вашата длъжност?

Търсете всички заплати в нашата страница за възнаграждения или добавете вашата заплата за да помогнете за отключването на страницата.


ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Emerson е Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство с годишно общо възнаграждение от $180,000. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Emerson е $104,475.

