Директория на компаниите
Driveroo
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания
Топ прозрения
  • Споделете нещо уникално за Driveroo, което може да помогне на други (напр. съвети за интервю, избор на екипи, уникална култура и т.н.).
    • За нас

    Driveroo is a mobile fleet management solution that helps drivers and operators save time and increase accuracy with vehicle inspections and fleet work processes. It streamlines fleet operations, improves fleet availability, and cuts operating costs for companies with small and large fleets of all types of assets. Driveroo's visual workflows are a next-generation breakthrough from paper and digital forms, and it is rapidly gaining traction with companies looking for an easy, affordable, and fast fleet management solution.

    http://Driveroo.com
    Уебсайт
    2016
    Година на основаване
    58
    Брой служители
    $10M-$50M
    Прогнозни приходи
    Централа

    Получавайте верифицирани заплати във вашата пощенска кутия

    Абонирайте се за верифицирани оферти.Ще получавате подробна разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

    Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и Google Политика за поверителност и Условия за ползване се прилагат.

    Препоръчани работни места

      Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за Driveroo

    Свързани компании

    • Dropbox
    • Coinbase
    • Snap
    • Spotify
    • Intuit
    • Вижте всички компании ➜

    Други ресурси