DreamHost
    • За нас

    DreamHost provides personalized guidance to businesses to help them attract, captivate, and grow customers online by using our full suite of web and marketing tools, curated roadmaps, and intelligent analytics. Since 1997 we've helped individuals, small businesses, entrepreneurs, and developers worldwide bring their dreams to life on the Internet. A leader in Managed WordPress hosting, DreamHost is the home of over 1.5 million websites, WordPress blogs, and applications for designers, developers, small businesses, and has over 400,000 happy customers. Supporting the open source community with dedicated resources and a passionate team, DreamHost believes in the power of the Open Web and the people that make it happen. Learn more at DreamHost.com.

    dreamhost.com
    Уебсайт
    1997
    Година на основаване
    210
    Брой служители
    $10M-$50M
    Прогнозни приходи
    Централа

