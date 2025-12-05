Директория на компаниите
Deque Systems
  • Заплати
  • Софтуерен инженер

  • Всички заплати в Софтуерен инженер

Deque Systems Софтуерен инженер Заплати

Медианният пакет за възнаграждение на Софтуерен инженер in United States в Deque Systems възлиза на $175K на year. Вижте разбивката на основната заплата, акциите и бонусите в пакетите за общо възнаграждение на Deque Systems. Последна актуализация: 12/5/2025

Средна заплата
company icon
Deque Systems
Software Engineer
hidden
Общо годишно
$175K
Ниво
hidden
Основна
$175K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Години в компанията
2-4 Години
Години опит
5-10 Години
Какви са кариерните нива в Deque Systems?
Последни подадени заплати
ЧЗВ

Най-високоплатеният пакет за Софтуерен инженер в Deque Systems in United States е с годишно общо възнаграждение от $187,500. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Deque Systems за позицията Софтуерен инженер in United States е $175,000.

