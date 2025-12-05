Директория на компаниите
Department of Homeland Security
Department of Homeland Security Програмен мениджър Заплати

Медианният пакет за възнаграждение на Програмен мениджър in United States в Department of Homeland Security възлиза на $179K на year. Вижте разбивката на основната заплата, акциите и бонусите в пакетите за общо възнаграждение на Department of Homeland Security. Последна актуализация: 12/5/2025

Средна заплата
company icon
Department of Homeland Security
Program Manager
Washington, DC
Общо годишно
$179K
Ниво
hidden
Основна
$175K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$4K
Години в компанията
11+ Години
Години опит
11+ Години
Какви са кариерните нива в Department of Homeland Security?
Последни подадени заплати
Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Ниво

Етикет

Години опит

Общо / В компанията

Обща компенсация

Основна | Акции (год.) | Бонус
Няма намерени заплати
ЧЗВ

Най-високоплатеният пакет за Програмен мениджър в Department of Homeland Security in United States е с годишно общо възнаграждение от $226,900. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Department of Homeland Security за позицията Програмен мениджър in United States е $178,000.

Други ресурси

