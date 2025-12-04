Директория на компаниите
DENSO
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Заплати
  • Софтуерен инженер

  • Всички заплати в Софтуерен инженер

DENSO Софтуерен инженер Заплати

Медианният пакет за възнаграждение на Софтуерен инженер in United States в DENSO възлиза на $140K на year. Вижте разбивката на основната заплата, акциите и бонусите в пакетите за общо възнаграждение на DENSO. Последна актуализация: 12/4/2025

Средна заплата
company icon
DENSO
Software Engineer
New York, NY
Общо годишно
$140K
Ниво
L3
Основна
$100K
Stock (/yr)
$40K
Бонус
$0
Години в компанията
2 Години
Години опит
2 Години
Какви са кариерните нива в DENSO?
Последни подадени заплати
ДобавиДобави възнаграждениеДобави възнаграждение

Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Ниво

Етикет

Години опит

Общо / В компанията

Обща компенсация

Основна | Акции (год.) | Бонус
Няма намерени заплати
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Експорт на данниВижте свободните позиции
Заплати за стажове

Допринеси

Получавайте верифицирани заплати във вашата пощенска кутия

Абонирайте се за верифицирани Софтуерен инженер оферти.Ще получавате подробна разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и Google Политика за поверителност и Условия за ползване се прилагат.

ЧЗВ

Най-високоплатеният пакет за Софтуерен инженер в DENSO in United States е с годишно общо възнаграждение от $174,000. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в DENSO за позицията Софтуерен инженер in United States е $137,800.

Препоръчани работни места

    Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за DENSO

Свързани компании

  • KPIT
  • Northrop Grumman
  • Oliver Wyman
  • Cognizant
  • Siemens
  • Вижте всички компании ➜

Други ресурси

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/denso/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.