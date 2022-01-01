Директория на компаниите
Delta Electronics
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания

Delta Electronics Заплати

Заплатата в Delta Electronics варира от $16,027 общо възнаграждение годишно за Продуктов мениджър в долния край до $153,000 за Продажби в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Delta Electronics. Последно актуализирано: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Софтуерен инженер
Median $47.8K

Мрежов инженер

Хардуерен инженер
Median $49.5K
Механичен инженер
Median $36K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

55 40
55 40
Електроинженер
Median $49.6K
Специалист по данни
Median $41.8K
Продуктов дизайнер
Median $62.2K
Човешки ресурси
$90.5K
Маркетингови операции
$35.3K
Продуктов мениджър
$16K
Програмен мениджър
$52.7K
Проектен мениджър
$51.5K
Продажби
$153K
Инженер по продажби
$149K
Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство
$63.1K
Липсва вашата длъжност?

Търсете всички заплати в нашата страница за възнаграждения или добавете вашата заплата за да помогнете за отключването на страницата.


ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Delta Electronics е Продажби at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $153,000. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Delta Electronics е $50,577.

Препоръчани работни места

    Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за Delta Electronics

Свързани компании

  • Pegatron
  • Foxconn
  • Phison Electronic
  • LITE-ON
  • Wistron
  • Вижте всички компании ➜

Други ресурси