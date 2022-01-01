Директория на компаниите
CSL Behring
CSL Behring Заплати

Заплатата в CSL Behring варира от $83,847 общо възнаграждение годишно за Бизнес анализатор в долния край до $352,800 за Химичен инженер в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на CSL Behring. Последно актуализирано: 11/18/2025

Биомедицински инженер
$114K
Бизнес анализатор
$83.8K
Химичен инженер
$353K

Инженер по управление
$108K
Информационен технолог (ИТ)
$87.6K
Продуктов мениджър
$147K
Софтуерен инженер
$119K
Архитект на решения
$239K
ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в CSL Behring е Химичен инженер at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $352,800. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в CSL Behring е $116,913.

