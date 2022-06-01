Директория на компаниите
Constellation Software Заплати

Заплатата в Constellation Software варира от $47,076 общо възнаграждение годишно за Бизнес анализатор в долния край до $142,509 за Програмен мениджър в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Constellation Software. Последно актуализирано: 11/18/2025

Продуктов мениджър
Median $97.1K
Софтуерен инженер
Median $65K
Бизнес анализатор
$47.1K

Бизнес развитие
$82.6K
Маркетинг
$116K
Маркетингови операции
$58.8K
Продуктов дизайнер
$54.9K
Програмен мениджър
$143K
Продажби
$99.5K
Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство
$99.8K
Рисков капиталист
$80.6K
ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Constellation Software е Програмен мениджър at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $142,509. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Constellation Software е $82,626.

Други ресурси