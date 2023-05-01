Директория на компаниите
Colony Hardware
Работите ли тук? Заявете вашата компания
Топ прозрения
  • Допринесете с нещо уникално за Colony Hardware, което може да е полезно за другите (напр. съвети за интервюта, избор на екипи, уникална култура и т.н.).
    • За

    Colony Hardware provides construction and industry tools, equipment, supplies, safety products, rental, and repair services. They prioritize customer satisfaction and offer quality, durable, and valuable products. With over 25,000 products from 750 manufacturers, they aim to be a single source of supply. Their goal is to help customers meet aggressive deadlines by providing materials at the right place, time, and price. They prioritize accuracy and completeness in fulfilling orders to ensure productivity, efficiency, and safety. They welcome questions, suggestions, and emergencies to serve customers better.

    http://colonyhardware.com
    Уебсайт
    1988
    Година на основаване
    751
    Брой служители
    $100M-$250M
    Прогнозирани приходи
    Централа

    Получавайте проверени заплати във входящата си кутия

    Абонирайте се за проверени оферти.Ще получите разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

    Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и се прилагат Политиката за поверителност и Условия за ползване apply.

    Представени обяви за работа

      Не са намерени представени обяви за работа за Colony Hardware

    Свързани компании

    • LinkedIn
    • Apple
    • Tesla
    • Snap
    • Databricks
    • Вижте всички компании ➜

    Други ресурси