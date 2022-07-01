Директория на компаниите
Collegium Pharmaceutical
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания
Топ прозрения
  • Споделете нещо уникално за Collegium Pharmaceutical, което може да помогне на други (напр. съвети за интервю, избор на екипи, уникална култура и т.н.).
    • За нас

    For the past two decades, Collegium Pharmaceutical has been focused on developing and commercializing new medicines for pain management. Today, our mission is to build a leading, diversified specialty pharmaceutical company that reflects our Core Values and our commitment to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. Through internal product development and the acquisitions of the Nucynta franchise in 2020 and BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) in 2022, we have broadened our portfolio of products to include meaningfully differentiated medications.

    collegiumpharma.com
    Уебсайт
    2002
    Година на основаване
    230
    Брой служители
    Централа

    Получавайте верифицирани заплати във вашата пощенска кутия

    Абонирайте се за верифицирани оферти.Ще получавате подробна разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

    Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и Google Политика за поверителност и Условия за ползване се прилагат.

    Препоръчани работни места

      Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за Collegium Pharmaceutical

    Свързани компании

    • Flipkart
    • Snap
    • Amazon
    • Dropbox
    • Spotify
    • Вижте всички компании ➜

    Други ресурси