Codat
    Our mission is to make life easier for the lifeblood of economies globally; small and medium-sized businesses. Codat is a universal API for consented business financial data, powering the next generation of products and services for this historically underserved market. We have offices in London, New York, San Francisco, and Sydney. We are a privately held company, and have recently closed our Series B funding and are funded by Index Ventures, Tiger Global, American Express, PayPal and a line-up of world class angel investors.

    http://www.codat.io
    Уебсайт
    2017
    Година на основаване
    180
    Брой служители
    $10M-$50M
    Прогнозирани приходи
    Централа

    Представени обяви за работа

      Не са намерени представени обяви за работа за Codat

