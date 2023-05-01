Директория на компаниите
CloudSphere
    • За нас

    CloudSphere offers a Cyber Asset Management solution that combines budgetary and migration assessments into a single step, saving time and money. The solution automates continuous discovery and business service grouping, including scanning for an accurate view of the IT estate. CloudSphere provides actionable insights through intelligent interactive dashboards for optimization, compliance, and security. The solution helps accelerate cloud transformations, optimize cloud operations, and reduce migration risk. The unique solution provides all the necessary information for successful migrations through continuously updated dashboards.

    https://cloudsphere.com
    Уебсайт
    2020
    Година на основаване
    126
    Брой служители
    $10M-$50M
    Прогнозни приходи
    Централа

