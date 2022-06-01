Директория на компаниите
Choco Заплати

Заплатата в Choco варира от $40,651 общо възнаграждение годишно за Продажби в долния край до $158,621 за Специалист по данни в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Choco. Последно актуализирано: 11/18/2025

Софтуерен инженер
Median $110K
Бизнес развитие
$88.4K
Специалист по данни
$159K

Продуктов мениджър
Median $92.8K
Рекрутър
$95.5K
Продажби
$40.7K
Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство
$108K
ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Choco е Специалист по данни at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $158,621. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Choco е $95,545.

