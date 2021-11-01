Директория на компаниите
Chipper Cash
Chipper Cash Заплати

Заплатата в Chipper Cash варира от $31,840 общо възнаграждение годишно за Програмен мениджър в долния край до $175,000 за Софтуерен инженер в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Chipper Cash. Последно актуализирано: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Софтуерен инженер
Median $175K
Специалист по данни
$144K
Финансов анализатор
$82.6K

Програмен мениджър
$31.8K
ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Chipper Cash е Софтуерен инженер с годишно общо възнаграждение от $175,000. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Chipper Cash е $113,430.

