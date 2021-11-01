Директория на компаниите
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill Заплати

Заплатата в Chipotle Mexican Grill варира от $30,150 общо възнаграждение годишно за Технически писател в долния край до $156,000 за Продуктов мениджър в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Chipotle Mexican Grill. Последно актуализирано: 11/18/2025

Софтуерен инженер
Median $140K
Обслужване на клиенти
Median $38K
Продуктов мениджър
Median $156K

Финансов анализатор
$74.6K
Информационен технолог (ИТ)
$147K
Маркетингови операции
$127K
Програмен мениджър
$60.3K
Проектен мениджър
$59.7K
Продажби
$129K
Технически писател
$30.2K
Липсва вашата длъжност?

Търсете всички заплати в нашата страница за възнаграждения или добавете вашата заплата за да помогнете за отключването на страницата.


ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Chipotle Mexican Grill е Продуктов мениджър с годишно общо възнаграждение от $156,000. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Chipotle Mexican Grill е $100,808.

Препоръчани работни места

    Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за Chipotle Mexican Grill

