Chili Piper
Chili Piper Заплати

Заплатата в Chili Piper варира от $70,350 общо възнаграждение годишно за Рекрутър в долния край до $136,953 за Успех на клиентите в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Chili Piper. Последно актуализирано: 11/18/2025

Софтуерен инженер
Median $120K
Успех на клиентите
$137K
Операции с хора
$83.6K

Продуктов дизайнер
$103K
Рекрутър
$70.4K
УИкс изследовател
$114K
ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Chili Piper е Успех на клиентите at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $136,953. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Chili Piper е $108,663.

