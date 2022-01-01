Директория на компаниите
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A Заплати

Заплатата в Chick-fil-A варира от $31,200 общо възнаграждение годишно за Продажби в долния край до $227,562 за Софтуерен инженер в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Chick-fil-A. Последно актуализирано: 11/18/2025

Софтуерен инженер
5 $113K
6 $106K
7 $142K
8 $154K
9 $195K
10 $228K

Backend софтуерен инженер

Инженер по данни

Специалист по данни
9 $167K
10 $207K
Обслужване на клиенти
Median $32K

Продажби
Median $31.2K
Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство
Median $225K
Бизнес операции
$184K
Бизнес анализатор
Median $104K
Бизнес развитие
$79.7K
Анализатор на данни
$101K
Информационен технолог (ИТ)
$184K
Продуктов дизайнер
$70.4K
Продуктов мениджър
$177K
Програмен мениджър
$186K
Проектен мениджър
Median $150K
Липсва вашата длъжност?

Търсете всички заплати в нашата страница за възнаграждения или добавете вашата заплата за да помогнете за отключването на страницата.


Най-високо платената позиция в Chick-fil-A е Софтуерен инженер at the 10 level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $227,562. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Chick-fil-A е $151,996.

