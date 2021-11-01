Директория на компаниите
Chicago Trading
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания

Chicago Trading Заплати

Заплатата в Chicago Trading варира от $90,450 общо възнаграждение годишно за Рекрутър в долния край до $270,000 за Софтуерен инженер в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Chicago Trading. Последно актуализирано: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Софтуерен инженер
Median $270K

Full-Stack софтуерен инженер

Специалист по данни
Median $233K
Финансов анализатор
$231K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Информационен технолог (ИТ)
$221K
Рекрутър
$90.5K
Липсва вашата длъжност?

Търсете всички заплати в нашата страница за възнаграждения или добавете вашата заплата за да помогнете за отключването на страницата.


ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Chicago Trading е Софтуерен инженер с годишно общо възнаграждение от $270,000. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Chicago Trading е $231,150.

Препоръчани работни места

    Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за Chicago Trading

Свързани компании

  • Akuna Capital
  • Chatham Financial
  • American Century Investments
  • Liquidnet
  • Neuberger Berman
  • Вижте всички компании ➜

Други ресурси