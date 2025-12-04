Директория на компаниите
Cepheid
Cepheid Проектен мениджър Заплати

Медианният пакет за възнаграждение на Проектен мениджър in United States в Cepheid възлиза на $180K на year. Вижте разбивката на основната заплата, акциите и бонусите в пакетите за общо възнаграждение на Cepheid. Последна актуализация: 12/4/2025

Средна заплата
company icon
Cepheid
Program Manager
Sunnyvale, CA
Общо годишно
$180K
Ниво
-
Основна
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Години в компанията
5 Години
Години опит
7 Години
Какви са кариерните нива в Cepheid?
Последни подадени заплати
Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Ниво

Етикет

Години опит

Общо / В компанията

Обща компенсация

Основна | Акции (год.) | Бонус
ЧЗВ

Най-високоплатеният пакет за Проектен мениджър в Cepheid in United States е с годишно общо възнаграждение от $202,000. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Cepheid за позицията Проектен мениджър in United States е $145,000.

Други ресурси

