Centric Software
Centric Software Софтуерен инженер Заплати

Медианният пакет за възнаграждение на Софтуерен инженер in United States в Centric Software възлиза на $123K на year. Вижте разбивката на основната заплата, акциите и бонусите в пакетите за общо възнаграждение на Centric Software. Последна актуализация: 12/4/2025

Средна заплата
company icon
Centric Software
Software Engineer
San Francisco Bay Area
Общо годишно
$123K
Ниво
L1
Основна
$123K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Години в компанията
0-1 Години
Години опит
0-1 Години
Какви са кариерните нива в Centric Software?
Последни подадени заплати
Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Ниво

Етикет

Години опит

Общо / В компанията

Обща компенсация

Основна | Акции (год.) | Бонус
ЧЗВ

Най-високоплатеният пакет за Софтуерен инженер в Centric Software in United States е с годишно общо възнаграждение от $132,000. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Centric Software за позицията Софтуерен инженер in United States е $122,720.

Други ресурси

