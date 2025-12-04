Директория на компаниите
Centre for Development of Advanced Computing
Centre for Development of Advanced Computing Софтуерен инженер Заплати

Медианният пакет за възнаграждение на Софтуерен инженер in India в Centre for Development of Advanced Computing възлиза на ₹689K на year. Вижте разбивката на основната заплата, акциите и бонусите в пакетите за общо възнаграждение на Centre for Development of Advanced Computing. Последна актуализация: 12/4/2025

Средна заплата
company icon
Centre for Development of Advanced Computing
Project Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Общо годишно
$7.8K
Ниво
L1
Основна
$7.8K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Години в компанията
1 Година
Години опит
1 Година
Какви са кариерните нива в Centre for Development of Advanced Computing?
Последни подадени заплати
Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Ниво

Етикет

Години опит

Общо / В компанията

Обща компенсация

Основна | Акции (год.) | Бонус
Няма намерени заплати
Допринеси

Включени длъжности

Full-Stack софтуерен инженер

ЧЗВ

Най-високоплатеният пакет за Софтуерен инженер в Centre for Development of Advanced Computing in India е с годишно общо възнаграждение от ₹998,068. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Centre for Development of Advanced Computing за позицията Софтуерен инженер in India е ₹781,207.

Други ресурси

