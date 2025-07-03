Директория на компаниите
Central Bureau of Investigation
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания

Central Bureau of Investigation Заплати

Вижте заплатите в Central Bureau of Investigation, разделени по нива. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Central Bureau of Investigation. Последно актуализирано: 11/20/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Софтуерен инженер
Липсва вашата длъжност?

Търсете всички заплати в нашата страница за възнаграждения или добавете вашата заплата за да помогнете за отключването на страницата.


Препоръчани работни места

    Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за Central Bureau of Investigation

Свързани компании

  • Snap
  • Square
  • Coinbase
  • Netflix
  • Roblox
  • Вижте всички компании ➜

Други ресурси

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/central-bureau-of-investigation/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.