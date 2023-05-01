Директория на компаниите
Center for Disability Services
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания
Топ прозрения
  • Споделете нещо уникално за Center for Disability Services, което може да помогне на други (напр. съвети за интервю, избор на екипи, уникална култура и т.н.).
    • За нас

    The Center for Disability Services is a provider of programs and services for individuals with disabilities in upstate New York. They offer comprehensive health care, residential services, education, adult programming, service coordination, and skilled nursing care. They also have a commercial printing, inserting, and mailing operation that employs over 200 individuals with disabilities. The Center has a Foundation that supports necessary services not funded by other sources. Their annual budget is approximately $129 million dollars and they employ over 2,700 workers in over 80 locations.

    cfdsny.org
    Уебсайт
    1900
    Година на основаване
    3,001
    Брой служители
    Централа

    Получавайте верифицирани заплати във вашата пощенска кутия

    Абонирайте се за верифицирани оферти.Ще получавате подробна разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

    Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и Google Политика за поверителност и Условия за ползване се прилагат.

    Препоръчани работни места

      Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за Center for Disability Services

    Свързани компании

    • Stripe
    • Google
    • Databricks
    • Flipkart
    • Uber
    • Вижте всички компании ➜

    Други ресурси