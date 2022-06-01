Директория на компаниите
Celerion
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания
Топ прозрения
  • Споделете нещо уникално за Celerion, което може да помогне на други (напр. съвети за интервю, избор на екипи, уникална култура и т.н.).
    • За нас

    Our 40+ years of experience, innovative strategies, global capabilities, and expertise in early phase research make us faster than our competitors. That means you get key data sooner, enabling you to make earlier go/no-go decisions about your drug's development. It’s all in the name: Celerion is derived from the Latin celeritas (meaning swiftness and speed), which reflects our founding principle—that fast, reliable research is vital to a product's success. Our vision is to be the premier provider of early stage drug development solutions to you, achieved through experienced leadership, the passion of our employees and a commitment to excellence.

    http://www.celerion.com
    Уебсайт
    2010
    Година на основаване
    850
    Брой служители
    $100M-$250M
    Прогнозни приходи
    Централа

    Получавайте верифицирани заплати във вашата пощенска кутия

    Абонирайте се за верифицирани оферти.Ще получавате подробна разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

    Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и Google Политика за поверителност и Условия за ползване се прилагат.

    Препоръчани работни места

      Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за Celerion

    Свързани компании

    • Uber
    • Pinterest
    • DoorDash
    • Coinbase
    • Facebook
    • Вижте всички компании ➜

    Други ресурси