Bungie
Bungie Заплати

Заплатата в Bungie варира от $108,455 общо възнаграждение годишно за Cybersecurity Analyst в долния край до $285,420 за Маркетинг в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Bungie. Последно актуализирано: 10/10/2025

$160K

Софтуерен инженер
Median $163K

Видео гейм софтуер инженер

Човешки ресурси
$187K
Маркетинг
$285K

Продуктов мениджър
$249K
Рекрутър
$191K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$108K
Технически програмен мениджър
$143K
ЧЗВ

La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Bungie è $186,930.

