Директория на компаниите
Brightspire Capital
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания
Топ прозрения
  • Споделете нещо уникално за Brightspire Capital, което може да помогне на други (напр. съвети за интервю, избор на екипи, уникална култура и т.н.).
    • За нас

    BrightSpire Capital is a commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. It operates in the United States and qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. Formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate, the company changed its name to BrightSpire Capital in June 2021. It was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York City.

    brightspire.com
    Уебсайт
    2018
    Година на основаване
    55
    Брой служители
    $250M-$500M
    Прогнозни приходи
    Централа

    Получавайте верифицирани заплати във вашата пощенска кутия

    Абонирайте се за верифицирани оферти.Ще получавате подробна разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

    Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и Google Политика за поверителност и Условия за ползване се прилагат.

    Препоръчани работни места

      Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за Brightspire Capital

    Свързани компании

    • SoFi
    • Stripe
    • Apple
    • Coinbase
    • Microsoft
    • Вижте всички компании ➜

    Други ресурси