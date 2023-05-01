Директория на компаниите
Bright Money
Bright Money Заплати

Заплатата в Bright Money варира от $9,093 общо възнаграждение годишно за Обслужване на клиенти в долния край до $92,726 за Мениджър на науката за данни в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Bright Money. Последно актуализирано: 11/19/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Софтуерен инженер
Median $23K
Обслужване на клиенти
$9.1K
Мениджър на науката за данни
$92.7K

Специалист по данни
$45.3K
Механичен инженер
$12.8K
Продуктов мениджър
$21.6K
Липсва вашата длъжност?

Търсете всички заплати в нашата страница за възнаграждения или добавете вашата заплата за да помогнете за отключването на страницата.


ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Bright Money е Мениджър на науката за данни at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $92,726. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Bright Money е $22,280.

