Bright Health
Bright Health Заплати

Заплатата в Bright Health варира от $127,160 общо възнаграждение годишно за Софтуерен инженер в долния край до $249,240 за Продуктов мениджър в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Bright Health. Последно актуализирано: 11/18/2025

Продуктов мениджър
$249K
Софтуерен инженер
Median $127K
Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство
$216K

Липсва вашата длъжност?

Търсете всички заплати в нашата страница за възнаграждения или добавете вашата заплата за да помогнете за отключването на страницата.


ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Bright Health е Продуктов мениджър at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $249,240. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Bright Health е $216,075.

